Gov. Cuomo Shouts Out Brother’s MSNBC Competition, Asks Rachel Maddow For Advice on Coronavirus Ads

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his brother’s competition a boost when he played a clip from MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show during a coronavirus briefing, and asked host Rachel Maddow to judge some potential public service announcements.

On Saturday morning, Gov. Cuomo delivered his daily coronavirus update, during which he explained a contest in which people submit PSA videos urging people to wear masks. In doing so, he introduced a clip of Maddow — whose show airs opposite Chris Cuomo’s CNN program.

” We have Rachel Maddow, who has a show on MSNBC at night, that I have been on, and she was talking about this competition last night in her way,” Cuomo said, and played the clip right there during the presser.

In the clip, Maddow explains the contest, lauds the finalists as “really good,” and says they’re also “really, really, really New York.”

Cuomo keyed in on that remark, then asked for Maddow to weigh in on the finalists, saying “I’m publicly asking her to go look and vote, and let us know what she likes best of the five.”

He then played each of the five finalists, which you can view and vote for here.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

