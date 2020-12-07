Gov. Cuomo Tells Fauci: ‘We’re Like the Modern Day De Niro and Pacino’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) compared himself and Dr. Anthony Fauci to actors Robert De Niro and Al Pacino during a press conference on Monday.

“I think your voice on saying that the vaccines are safe would be important,” Cuomo said, referring to the development of a Covid-19 vaccine. He was addressing Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases, who was joining the conference remotely. “I’ve said that as soon as the vaccine is deemed ready and safe, I’ll be the first one to take the vaccine. Maybe we enlist you. I’ll do it with you. We do an ad telling New Yorkers it’s safe to take the vaccine. Put us together, we’re like the the modern-day De Niro and Pacino. You can be whichever one you want.”

“You can be De Niro or Pacino,” Cuomo reiterated. “Which one do you want to be?

“I don’t want to hurt the feeling of the other,” Fauci said, chuckling. Cuomo jokingly, “Who’s the politician?”

Cuomo told reporters at the conference that he was prepared to close New York if hospitalizations related to the coronavirus continued to rise. Fauci praised his approach and reiterated Cuomo’s theory that the virus came from Europe — though he failed to acknowledge last week’s report from the Red Cross, which found the virus had traveled to states including California, Oregon, and Washington as early as Dec. 13 last year.

“You got hit with a sucker punch when cases came in from Europe,” Fauci said. “You recovered from that because … when things were getting out of hand, you tightened the rope a little bit, and when things went back, you eased up a little bit.”

Watch above via the New York Governor’s Office.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]