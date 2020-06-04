At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) said that people attending the protests over George Floyd‘s killing by Minneapolis police are putting themselves at risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Cuomo noted that “there is no social distancing” at these protests throughout New York City and the state of New York, and large crowds of thousands of people had been gathering.

“If you were at one of those protests, I would, out of an abundance of caution, assume that you are infected,” said Cuomo. “One person, one person can infect hundreds if you were at a protest.”

“You went to a protest, get a test,” he added. “Tell people, act as if you may have been exposed.”

Cuomo also posted a tweet Thursday afternoon with a similar message, asking protesters to “be responsible,” to wear masks, get tested, and “[a]ct as if you may have been exposed.”

Coronavirus tests are available to all protesters. We ask protesters to be responsible. Wear a mask. Get tested. Act as if you may have been exposed. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 4, 2020

The governor had warned just a few days ago that the protests were “counterproductive” to battling the coronavirus pandemic, with large numbers of people failing to observe recommendations for social distancing and wearing masks.

