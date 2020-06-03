New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) blasted President Donald Trump on Wednesday for engaging in a photo opportunity in front of a church this week, saying New Yorkers “actually read the Bible.”

Noting that Trump held a Bible up as he stood in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., Cuomo took a Bible out and said, “There are some passages that I think are especially appropriate for today, and this time of where we are.”

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God,” Cuomo said, quoting Matthew 5:9. He subsequently read Mark 3:25, “If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand,” as well as James 3:18 and Psalms 34:14 on the topic of peace, the latter of which states, “Turn away from evil and do good. Search for peace and work to maintain it.”

Trump has faced criticism from Democrats over the issue. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Tuesday brought her own Bible to a Capitol Hill news conference, where she read from the book of Ecclesiastes.

Cuomo subsequently quoted Defense Secretary Mark Esper stating that he opposes using the Insurrection Act to quell unrest around the United States. Trump has suggested he would support using the law to activate the U.S. military in response to protests around the country.

