Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) defended her state’s trigger laws set into motion by the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade by arguing against any exception to the abortion ban, even in cases of rape, incest, or life of the mother.

Following the announcement of the ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the Supreme Court relegated the issue of reproductive health procedure legality to the individual states, 13 states were able to enact trigger laws, limiting or outright banning abortion. These statutes had been previously passed in the case that Roe was overturned, and took effect immediately following the 5-4 decision.

South Dakota was one of those 13 states with a law that bans performing an abortion or providing abortion medication, without any exceptions for rape or incest.

On Face the Nation Sunday, Anchor Margaret Brennan questioned Noem specifically about South Dakota’s abortion law and the lack of exceptions.

When asked if she would be open to exceptions regarding cases of rape and incest, Noem said “my heart goes out to every single woman who’s had to go through that situation,” acknowledging that she doesn’t “know what that is like.”

“What I would say is that I believe that every life is precious,” said the Governor.

Noem confirmed that South Dakota’s abortion law states that even “if it is to save the life of a mother, an abortion is still illegal,” and expressed her support for the ban.

“I’ve just never believed that having a tragedy or a tragic situation happen to someone is a reason to have another tragedy occur,” argued the Governor.

Brennan repeated her question about exceptions for rape and incest, as Noem spoke over her, “I prefer that we continue to make sure to go forward and that we’re putting resources in front of these women and walking alongside them,” in lieu of abortion.

“Getting them the healthcare…that they should need to make sure that we can continue to support them,” the governor continued, “and build stronger families far into the future as well.”

“So no exceptions?” the anchor attempted again.

“No, this is a debate that is going to continue to happen from state to state,” replied Noem. “I think that is what is unique about the United States of America.”

The Governor praised the Supreme Court for fixing “a wrong decision it made many years ago,” by returning the legality of abortion back to the states, “which is how the Constitution and our founders intended it.”

Since the decision was released, Noem has called for a special session in which she plans to further bolster the South Dakota abortion law. She announced her plans to do so on Friday, but a date for this legislative session has not yet been set.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com