On Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York, and announced the discovery of 21 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the state to 76.

Governor Cuomo held a press conference Saturday afternoon to announce the emergency declaration, and telling reporters “I’m not urging calm, I’m urging reality. I’m urging a factual response, as opposed to an emotional response.”

From WGRZ:

The governor said hundreds of tests have been conducted so far in the state. He also gave a list of where the current cases are in New York. He said 11 cases are in New York City, 57 cases are in Westchester County, two are in Rockland County, four are in Nassau County and two are in Saratoga County. Out of the 76 confirmed cases 10 people have been hospitalized. Cuomo says declaring a state of emergency allows for New York State additional powers during this time. This includes purchasing and hiring more staff, especially to help local health departments.

Cuomo also warned businesses against price gouging during the emergency.

