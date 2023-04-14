Governor Kristi Noem Reassures NRA Audience That Her 2-Year-Old Granddaughter Already Has a Shotgun and Rifle: ‘The Girl is Set Up’

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem explained to an NRA audience on Friday, that her toddler grandchild already has several guns.

The clip was from Friday’s NRA-ILA Leadership Forum in Indiana and the video quickly began circulating Twitter via The Recount.

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD), addressing the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum, says her nearly 2-year-old granddaughter “already has a shotgun, and she already has a rifle.” pic.twitter.com/d7V4Kslmo3 — The Recount (@therecount) April 14, 2023

During her speech, Noem talked about her grandchildren.

“Little Miss Addie, who is almost two, and Branch who’s just a few months old, they have brought us so much joy. They’ve brought us purpose,” Noem explained.

“Now Addie, who you know — soon will need them, I wanna reassure you, she already has a shotgun and she already has a rifle and she’s got a little pony named Sparkles too. So the girl is set up,” Noem added.

According to her office, Noem signed an executive order in the middle of her speech, designed to “further protect the 2nd Amendment rights of South Dakotans.” She was joined on stage by the NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre.

lol Kristi Noem is signing an executive order at the NRA forum pic.twitter.com/IM3Aum7VhC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 14, 2023

In addition to Noem, former Vice President Mike Pence returned to his home state to address the NRA crowd. He was booed at loudly by the audience as he made his way to the stage before one person in the audience shouted, “I love you, Mike.”

“I love you too,” Pence replied.

BREAKING: Mike Pence BOOED by NRA crowd in his home state pic.twitter.com/dB5fPn5jSj — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2023

