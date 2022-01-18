Grammy Awards to Air From Las Vegas in April After Being Postponed Due to Omicron

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been moved to MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, the Recording Academy announced on Tuesday.

The awards were originally scheduled to take place on January 31st at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles but were postponed due to concerns over the surging Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Billboard noted that this will be the first time the show will be broadcast from a venue outside of L.A. or New York City since 1973 when the show was held in Nashville. The move also marks the first time the Grammy’s will be held on the Vegas strip, in a city in which the Recording Academy doesn’t have a chapter.

As for timing, Billboard reported, “this will be the latest in the calendar year that the Grammys have been held since the seventh annual Grammy Awards were held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on April 13, 1965.”

Comedian Trevor Noah will still return as host.

The Grammy ceremony moving dates has forced the CMT Music Awards to abandon its originally scheduled airdate of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April.

