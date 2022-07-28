Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) vowed Thursday to continue sending illegal migrants to Washington D.C., where Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested the National Guard to help with the “crisis.”

Bowser has asked the Pentagon to help the city as it is inundated by thousands of people. WTOP reported:

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is asking the Department of Defense to provide D.C. National Guard help with what she called a “growing humanitarian crisis” of asylum seekers who are being sent to the District from Arizona and Texas. She is also asking the federal government to be involved to deal with the situation that she expects to escalate further. … The situation started in April, when Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced they would be busing asylum seekers from the southern border to D.C. in opposition to President Biden’s immigration policy.

According to the report, Texas has bused in 5,000 migrants, while Ducey in Arizona has bused in roughly 1,000.

Both states have felt the effects of a border crossings throughout the past year.

Both governors have been criticized for publicly boasting about sending migrants to Washington – and allegedly other cities, such as New York.

Abbott issued a statement Thursday afternoon after news broke Bowser was seeking help from the federal government. He vowed to continue sending the buses:

Washington, D.C. finally understands what Texans have been dealing with every single day, as our communities are overrun and overwhelmed by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open border policies. If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, she should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border—something he has failed to do. The true ongoing humanitarian crisis is along our southern border. The Biden Administration is allowing historic levels of illegal immigrants, weapons, and deadly drugs like fentanyl to surge into our state. Texas continues stepping up to respond to this crisis by deploying Texas National Guard soldiers and DPS troopers, building our own border wall, busing migrants to our nation’s capital, and now sending illegal immigrants back to the border.

