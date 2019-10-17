A spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn — who was killed in a vehicle collision by the wife of an American diplomat — described the Oval Office “ambush” in which President Donald Trump tried to get Dunn’s family to meet with the woman who killed their son, calling Trump’s aides “henchmen.”

On Thursday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, host Alisyn Camerota interviewed family spokesman Radd Sieger and Dunn’s parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, about the Oval Office meeting that Dunn’s parents have described as an “ambush.”

At that meeting, Trump surprised the family by telling them that Anne Sacoolas, who drove the car that killed Dunn in August, was in the building, and tried to pressure them into meeting with her.

Sieger described the scene to Camerota as “terrifying,” and described Trump’s aides as “henchmen.”

Sieger said “there was no sort of thought about what these people were going through. I presume if there had been a psychiatrist there, he would have said, no way. I’m not a psychiatrist, but I’m protecting these people from harm.”

“You do that in a controlled environment, not in the Oval Office with the cameras and henchmen snarling at us and big Secret Service people. I mean, it was terrifying,” Sieger said.

He later identified one of those snarling henchmen as Trump National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien. Camerota asked Sieger what O’Brien had said about the prospect of Sacoolas returning to the U.K. to face the parents.

“I think I somehow found the courage to say to the President, I said, no, Mr. President, this meeting is not happening today in these circumstances. If it happens, it will be back in England when she’s going through the legal process,” Sieger said.

“And Robert O’Brien was sitting right next to him, and he snarled at me ‘She is never going back, never.'” Sieger added.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]