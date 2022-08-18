‘Gross and Not News’: Blue-Checks Drag CNN for Papa John Article Claiming People No Longer ‘Excited About Pizza’

CNN is getting kicked all over Twitter for an article that claims people are no longer “excited about pizza,” and suggests a new Papa John’s menu item could be just the thing to restore waning interest in the thing everyone everywhere loves.

On Wednesday, CNN tweeted an article about the new “Papa Bowls” available at the pizza chain, along with the message “To get people excited about pizza again, Papa Johns is offering a new spin on the classic, with Papa Bowls that are all topping — no crust.”

Unlike “Chunky Mayonnaise,” the plastic trays of meat, cheese, sauce, and pizza veggies are the real deal, as evidenced by this ad for the concoction:

The article says Papa John’s sales growth has slowed since last year, and pegs it to “pizza fatigue”:

One reason for the slowdown: People may be getting tired of pizza. “There’s a general thought that there could be a little bit of pizza fatigue,” Scott Rodriguez, SVP of menu strategy and innovation at Papa Johns. “Because that’s all we’ve had for the last couple of years.” To get people excited about pizza again, Papa Johns is offering a new spin on the classic, with Papa Bowls that are all topping — no crust.

But pizza sales are expected to grow by almost 7 percent this year, so maybe pizza writ large isn’t the problem?

Blue-check Twitter was not kind about CNN’s promotional-sounding article (although news stations across the country were gulled into doing segments on the new product as well) — and even less kind about the “Papa Bowls”:

Papa Johns making Pizza Soup is both gross and not news in any way https://t.co/PvSQiELC1b — (((Tara Dublin))) (@taradublinrocks) August 17, 2022

I checked and for some reason they forgot to add “Sponsored Tweet” to this. https://t.co/mE3TSU0eDS — Ross A. Lincoln (@Rossalincoln) August 17, 2022

Babe, are you OK? You barely touched your abomination https://t.co/g5wsM5cwIY — DC Pierson (@DCpierson) August 17, 2022

I can’t stop laughing at this story and photo—when has this country EVER been unexcited about pizza? https://t.co/4YMX2ZG6uK — Genetta Adams (@GenettaAdams) August 17, 2022

Was there a pizza enthusiasm deficit I missed? https://t.co/eH2etet7co — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 17, 2022

CNN should feel ashamed for promoting this https://t.co/lRFjehJsGf — Offseason O (@omarisankofa) August 17, 2022

Oh how I long to be excited about pizza again https://t.co/D65n4kiNjk — Daniel Spenser (@DanSpenser) August 17, 2022

Is this reporting? Is this a Papa John’s ad? The only thing I’m sure of is that this is NOT pizza. Scratch that. I’m also quite sure that “people” are not going to be “excited” by this. https://t.co/pzOxH78bfl — Nick Turse (@nickturse) August 17, 2022

I’m confused by both the premise and the conclusion and am now wondering if I woke up in some other corner of the multiverse. https://t.co/knU0eZu0rB — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) August 17, 2022

every day we stray farther from god’s light https://t.co/UK1tf3nGT7 — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) August 17, 2022

I’ve always wanted to eat pizza like a raccoon. https://t.co/9e4D4rULxO — Marielle (@TheNolaChick) August 17, 2022

This is called a “casserole.” Papa Johns did not invent the casserole. https://t.co/opPZGezKCe — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) August 17, 2022

Papa John’s: “Eat your slop, piggies.” pic.twitter.com/wdFBxkdPW7 — Felipe Torres Medina (@felipetmedinaa) August 17, 2022

Excited about pizza again? When did people stop liking pizza? https://t.co/rZ2v3HLq9P — Greg (@waltisfrozen) August 17, 2022

Is this what Ben Wyatt moved onto after the calzones betrayed him? https://t.co/ES36eySVZB — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) August 17, 2022

Other brands even got in on the act:

To get people excited about the movies again, we’ve decided to offer a new spin on our classic. Welcome Regal Corn – all corn, no pop https://t.co/MxooGWJoTJ pic.twitter.com/EMCbPj8h13 — Regal (@RegalMovies) August 17, 2022

To get people excited about podcasts again the Locked On Network is offering a new spin on a classic, with our pivot to video we’ll only be publishing video — without audio. https://t.co/W7tRSGGeCr — Locked On Sports (@LockedOnNetwork) August 17, 2022

To get people excited about pizza again, Papa John’s is offering the stuff that falls onto the counter while pizzas are made. — Razzball (@Razzball) August 17, 2022

One final note that seems to have gone largely unnorticed: “The idea is that if one person doesn’t want pizza, the group can still go to Papa Johns and that person will still find something to eat,” the article states.

So the “Papa Bowls” are meant to appeal to people who… don’t like pizza.

