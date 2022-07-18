Gun Control Group Head Calls Man Who Killed Indiana Mass Shooter ‘Vigilante’: ‘We Need Sensible Gun Laws’

The president of the gun control group Brady: United Against Gun Violence referred to a man who shot and killed a mass shooter in Indiana Sunday as a “vigilante.”

Kris Brown commented on a mass shooting at a mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on Twitter Monday, a day after three people were murdered by a man with a rifle.

Elisjsha Dicken, 22, was in the food court when the shooting began. He fired 10 rounds from a handgun at a man police identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Douglas Sapirman.

Authorities have said more people would have died, had it not been for a Dicken.

Brown commented on the situation on Twitter. She ripped the NRA in a statement in which she connected Dicken’s actions to vigilantism.

“Here’s what we’re not going to do: continue to uplift the NRA myth of a ‘good guy with a gun,’ Brown wrote. “Let me be clear: If more guns made us safer, America would be the safest country in the WORLD. We need sensible gun laws, not vigilante safety nets.”

Brady: United Against Gun Violence was founded in 1974 and later renamed after Ronald Reagan’s Press Secretary Jim Brady, who was permanently disabled and later died during the 1981 assassination attempt on Reagan.

The group calls on “people from coast to coast, progressives, and conservatives of every race, ethnicity, and identity, to combat the epidemic of gun violence.”

