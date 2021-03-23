Gunman Arrested In Texas After Ambushing National Guard Troops Carrying Covid Vaccines

An Arizona man was arrested in Texas after allegedly ambushing and threatening a National Guard convoy transporting coronavirus vaccines.

The Idalou Police Department told WAFB9 that the suspect, Larry Harris, allegedly started following three National Guard vans on Monday that were heading to Matador, TX after stopping at a gas station. Harris allegedly tried to run the vans off the road “multiple times,” and he eventually forced them to stop by swerving into traffic and driving his truck in front of them.

Police say Harris pulled a gun on the unarmed Guardsmen and ordered them out of their vehicles. He allegedly claimed that he was a detective, and demanded to search the vans because he suspected that the Guardsmen (who were in uniform) had kidnapped a woman and child.

None of the Guardsmen were injured during the encounter, and Police Chief Eric Williams said Harris was detained afterwards. He is now facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant, unlawful restraint, and interference with Texas military forces.

“Mr. Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed,” Williams told WAFB9. “This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon when the Idalou Officers arrived on scene. We are grateful that the officers were able to take him into custody without any of the Guardsmen, the officers or the suspect getting hurt.”

