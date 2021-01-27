Hakeem Jeffries Says Trump Responsible for Threats to His Family During Capitol Insurrection: He Was ‘Radicalized’ By Trump

House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries spoke out about the threats that were made directly to his family during the Capitol insurrection, mincing no words in laying the blame at the feet of then-outgoing President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday night’s edition of MSNBC’s All In with Chris Hayes, host Chris Hayes asked Congressman Jeffries about the arrest of a man who texted threats directly to a member of Jeffries’ family at the same time Trump supporters were waging their deadly attack on the Capitol.

“Tell me about the threats this individual directed at your family members on January 6th,” Hayes said.

Rep. Jeffries began by expressing “thanks and deep gratitude to the FBI, the NYPD, the Capitol Police, as well as all the law enforcement authorities who clearly have taken this threat, and all of the threats that have been directed at members of Congress and others, seriously.”

He went on to say that “what was chilling in the message that was received is that this individual said ‘Stop telling lies. Biden did not win. He will not be president.’ And so he was radicalized by the big lie that Donald Trump told, and that has been supported by so many Republicans in the House and the Senate.”

Jeffries agreed with Hayes that the threats, made to a non-public phone number and complete with a photograph of the neighborhood, were “unnerving” and said they were “designed to instill terror.”

“But we can’t allow the radicalization of these individuals to go without consequence,” Jeffries added. “And the former president of the United States is responsible for this type of activity. He’s the person who has perpetrated the big lie that he actually won the election, and the presidency was stolen by Joe Biden and the Democrats in the House and other individuals like Mike Pence.”

“That’s why there were people who violently attacked the Capitol who were there to assassinate Nancy Pelosi, hang Mike Pence, and hunt down members of Congress, and now you’ve got Senate Republicans who want to whitewash the whole thing,” Jeffries said.

“But we’re not going to allow them to whitewash anything. The House impeachment managers are going to proceed, and they’re going to present a compelling case, and I’m hopeful that we can find 12 additional Senate Republicans who are prepared to do the right thing and convict Donald Trump.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]