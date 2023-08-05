Hannity Crowd Goes Wild As Lara Trump Whips Out Bible Quote — Gets Dramatic About Trump Arrest

Former First Daughter-in-Law and Senior Campaign Adviser Lara Trump got huge applause from Sean Hannity’s studio audience when she waxed biblical about ex-President Donald Trump’s surrender for arrest on charges related to January 6.

The arrest and arraignment of Trump after being indicted by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s grand jury for his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election transfixed the media on Thursday. Trump faces charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

On Thursday night’s edition of Fox News’s Hannity, hours after the arrest, Lara Trump got dramatic when she used a biblical reference to describe Trump’s surrender:

LARA TRUMP: I’ll tell you what. I saw my father-in-law today. I saw him on the way to the plane. I saw him get off the plane. SEAN HANNITY: I think the whole world saw the. LARA TRUMP: The whole world saw it. Yeah. That’s Donald. SEAN HANNITY: By the way. That’s a pretty nice plane. I will say that. LARA TRUMP: It’s not bad! It’s not bad. I believe that Donald Trump was made for such a time as this because any other person would have crumbled. (APPLAUSE) Any other person would have crashed, would have given up by now. But he is in the fight. And Sean, he is not just fighting for himself. He is fighting for every single American. He’s fighting for the future of this country. He understands what is at stake right now.

The reference “such a time as this” comes from the Book of Esther, and according to Christianity.com “Although Christians often think of this verse as a motivational motto, it is better seen as a reminder of how God puts us into positions and situations for His purpose. For Esther, the words of her cousin urged her to act so that God could use her to rescue the Jews.”

Watch above via Fox News’s Hannity.

