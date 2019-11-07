For the third night in a row, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity frantically lashed out at being linked to State Department discussions about Ukraine via sworn Congressional testimony in the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Hannity’s latest tirade on Thursday night follows previous rants on Tuesday and on Wednesday, in which he blasted the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitich, and called MSNBC analyst John Heilemann a “jackass,” respectively. His latest outburst was prompted when a second witness, State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent, testified that State Dept. higher-ups intervened to stop Hannity from continuing to bash Yovanovitch on his show.

The Fox News host previewed his on-air venting in a series of Tweets posted less than an hour before showtime. In them, he flatly declared: “I never ever spoke to Sec. [Mike] Pompeo or anyone else at the State Dept. about Ukraine. I’ve never even heard the names of the people mentioned from State.”

1. More lies & Fake news. I never ever spoke 2 Sec. Pompeo or anyone else at the State Dept. about Ukraine. I’ve never even heard the names of the people mentioned from State. Also, I never talked 2 anyone in Ukraine. I don’t know anybody there. https://t.co/lyhpGQSpM4 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 8, 2019

Ramping up his rhetoric, he posted a follow-up “warning” that said in all-caps: “I STRONGLY ADVISE ALL OF YOU TO STOP LYING ABOUT ME.”

2. Here is a Warning, you have all been told the truth AGAIN!! I STRONGLY ADVISE ALL OF YOU TO STOP LYING ABOUT ME. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 8, 2019

Hannity reprised this warning in his show, directing his ire at Kent, who he predicted “will own me an apology” because the diplomat mentioned “yours truly” in his impeachment testimony.

But at the same time Hannity was trying to discredit Kent, he was also touting the diplomat’s testimony as “bad news” for Democrats, because Kent said he had no “direct knowledge” of any extortion attempt toward Ukraine on the part of the White House with respect to military aid.

Then, just as quickly, Hannity went back to dismissing Kent’s testimony under oath as unreliable.

“He also testified I was talking about the former Ambassador of Ukraine,” Hannity noted. “I’m going to spell it out for all of you one more time, I suggest you read my Twitter account. I don’t know anything about that lady. I have no idea how to pronounce her last name.”

“I never talked to secretary Pompeo or anybody at the State Department about her or anything else,” Hannity claimed. “I don’t know anything about her. I would advise you all very strongly, I’m saying this in a nice way. All of you had better stop lying about me, you now have been told the truth again. Stop lying.”

“In fact according to our own research, [Yovanovitch] was mentioned in passing four times on this show,” the Fox News host mentioned as an aside, a rather stunning admission. And, in fact, back in March, his show did a lengthy segment about alleged Ukrainian corruption where Yovanovitch was criticized by job title or mentioned by name several times (see video below).

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

