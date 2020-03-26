Fox News’ Sean Hannity tag teamed with President Donald Trump in a surreal interview to trash numerous Democratic governors and openly question the legitimacy of their pleas for more life-saving equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

During a long, Thursday night phone interview, Hannity and Trump discussed the federal government’s response to the outbreak and the $2 trillion stimulus bill that unanimously passed the Senate the day before.

But only moments after hailing the “esprit d’corps” in the nation, Trump began attacking Democratic governors who have dared to publicly complain about his administration’s sluggish response to testing and providing much-needed ventilators to treat the most seriously ill patients.

“We have people like Governor [Jay] Inslee, he should be doing more. He shouldn’t be relying on the federal government,” Trump, the head of the federal government, griped, before reminding Fox viewers of the governor’s unsuccessful 2020 run. “That’s the state of Washington. He was a failed presidential candidate and he is always complaining.”

Next up, on Trump’s hit list, the Democratic governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

“And the governor of Michigan, she’s not stepping up,” Trump complained, reprising an attack on her from last week after she called the federal government’s states-first approach to the pandemic response “mind-boggling.” “I don’t know if she knows what’s going on, but all she does is sit there and blame the federal government. She doesn’t get it done and we send her a lot. Now she wants a declaration of emergency and have to make a decision on that.”

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at any politicians who have dared to criticize his administration over coronavirus, even after his widely panned Oval Office address in which he encouraged unity and pleaded with the country to “put politics aside, stop the partisanship, and unify together as one nation and one family.” (His own spirit of bipartisanship did not survive 12 hours, however.)

The president couldn’t resist throwing shots at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been earning rave reviews for his leadership during the pandemic, after yet another round of digs at Inslee and Whitmer.

“We have had some trouble with the state of Washington and he ran for president, didn’t exactly do well, he got zero and we had a big problem with a woman governor, you know who I’m talking about, from Michigan. Though we can’t — we don’t like to see the complaints,” he repeated, before making the incredible assertion that Cuomo is unnecessarily asking for too much life-saving equipment even as hospitals in his state report being overwhelmed by the outbreak.

“I am getting along with Governor Cuomo,” Trump said, before pulling the rug out from under him. “I think that a lot of things are being said that are more, I don’t think certain things will materialize, a lot of equipment is being asked for but I don’t think they’ll need.”

Hannity dutifully backed him moments later, recalling a recent interview he had with Cuomo. “I was kind of angry at Andrew Cuomo. I had him on a radio for 40 minutes, great conversation,” Hannity explained, before complaining about the governor’s loud insistence at getting life-saving equipment for his state. “I grew up, was born and raised in New York and then it is ‘I need 30,000 ventilators!’ and it was like ‘OK, it was annoying me.'”

Circling back, Trump bizarrely doubled down on this idea, and directly asserted. based on zero evidence, that Cuomo was somehow inflating the number of ventilators his state’s public health system needed in this crisis.

“I have a feeling that a lot of the numbers that are being said in some areas are just bigger than they’re going to be.” Trump said. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you go into major hospitals sometimes and they’ll have two ventilators. And now all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Can we order 30,000 ventilators?'”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

