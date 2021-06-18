Hannity Wrecks Seth Meyers: ‘You Can’t Even Get 1 Million Viewers’

Fox News host Sean Hannity fired back at Seth Meyers on Friday in a message mocking the audience of his NBC talk show Late Night.

“Seth, you can’t even get 1 million viewers a night,” Hannity wrote in a missive on Twitter. “Why you wonder? Your show sucks and you are not funny. You are locked into partisan politics of which you know nothing. It’s just a matter of time before your boring shit show is cancelled.”

Hannity was responding to a segment by Meyers on Thursday evening in which he played a montage of Hannity claiming that President Joe Biden was afraid to stand next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Geneva summit that concluded on Wednesday. He also suggested that Hannity was on “Team Killer.”

Meyers’ program has averaged about 750,000 viewers so far in the second quarter of 2021, according to Nielsen ratings. He has averaged 229,000 in the 25-54 age demo, down 10% from the first quarter. For comparison, Hannity is first in cable news at 9 p.m., and has averaged 2.6 million total viewers in the second quarter, with 423,000 in the demo.

“Did I mention your show is boring, dull and is unwatchable?” Hannity added in a follow-up message.

