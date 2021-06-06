Harry and Meghan Announce Birth of Baby Daughter Lili

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement says, “whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan announce the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, born on Friday June 4. She is named after the Queen and Princess Diana. Full announcement below #babysussex pic.twitter.com/XrPtTUpFu2 — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) June 6, 2021

Markle gave birth to their first child Archie in May 2019.

