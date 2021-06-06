comScore Harry and Meghan Announce Birth of Baby Daughter Lili

By Josh FeldmanJun 6th, 2021, 12:14 pm
 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the birth of their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have named their baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement says, “whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

Markle gave birth to their first child Archie in May 2019.

