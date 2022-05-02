Harvard Student Newspaper Endorses BDS Movement Against Israel, Sparks Fierce Reactions Online

The editorial board of Harvard’s student newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, has “finally” endorsed boycotting, divesting, and sanctioning Israel — a major break from its long-held neutrality on the issue.

“We are proud to finally lend our support to both Palestinian liberation and BDS — and we call on everyone to do the same,” wrote the editorial board of the country’s oldest campus daily newspaper.

“We first and foremost wish to extend our sincere support to those who have been and continue to be subject to violence in occupied Palestine, as well as to any and all civilians affected by the region’s bellicosity,” wrote the board. “We are not sure how these words will reach you, or whether they’ll do so at all. But our stance isn’t rooted in proximity or convenience, but rather in foundational principles we must uphold — even if (or perhaps especially when) it proves difficult.”

The board called Israel “America’s favorite first amendment blindspot” and argued that “[c]ompanies that choose to boycott the Jewish state, or otherwise support the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement face legal repercussions in at least 26 states” — referencing laws in states that ban companies that support BDS from doing business as state contractors.

The Crimson cited the case of former Associated Press journalist Emily Wilder, who was fired last year over controversial social media posts, which the Crimson merely labeled as “critical of Israel.”

“As an editorial board, we are acutely aware of the privilege we hold in having an institutional, effectively anonymous byline,” it wrote. “Even on this campus, many of our brave peers advocating for Palestinian liberation can be found on watchlists tacitly and shamefully linking them to terrorism.”

“These twin factors — the extraordinary abuses and our privileged ability to speak to them and face comparatively less unjustified retribution — compel us to take a stand. Palestinians, in our board’s view, deserve dignity and freedom. We support the Boycott, Divest, and Sanction movement as a means to achieving that goal,” the editorial argued.

The editorial board noted that it did “not take this decision lightly” to endorse BDS.

“BDS remains a blunt approach, one with the potential to backfire or prompt collateral damage in the form of economic hurt,” the authors wrote. “But the weight of this moment — of Israel’s human rights and international law violations and of Palestine’s cry for freedom — demands this step.”

Twitter users on both sides reacted passionately to the editorial. Many on the right slammed the Crimson’s editorial chair, Orlee Marini-Rapoport, who tweeted that she is Jewish and supported the editorial.

Your being Jewish doesn’t make BDS any less anti-Semitic. It only makes your actions more shameful. https://t.co/Lvt951pvNQ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 1, 2022

Harvard editor who never once tweeted about being Jewish delivers her first “As a Jew, I am ashamed” declaration, picking up the torch from Ken Roth via Richard Falk for the Ivy League Ashamed Jews Society. A choice character for a sequel book to The Finkler Question. https://t.co/lfsAwafUj3 — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) May 1, 2022

@m_orlee, I am genuinely curious: Did the Board consider the wording: “Jews, like Palestinians, deserve a state”, instead of your current version:

“deserve nothing but life, peace, and security,”

which, as you know, is taken from BDS poetry book “A World Without Israel.” ? https://t.co/gO34F8lrXd — Judea Pearl (@yudapearl) May 1, 2022

You being Jewish doesn’t excuse you from being an idiot or racist, @m_orlee @thecrimson. Seemingly an Ivy League education can’t buy you class. https://t.co/bSLFKSnUxe — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 1, 2022

“I’m proud to be a loathsome self-hating Jew.” https://t.co/sCHxHJTX5Y Many Twitter users also supported the editorial: Solidarity ✊ https://t.co/Zp2lJnXo8Y — Elias Jahshan | الياس جهشان (@Elias_Jahshan) May 1, 2022 Kudos https://t.co/xrWmK2wtf0 — Jamal Dajani جمال (@JamalDajani) May 1, 2022 Many gems:“We unambiguously oppose and condemn antisemitism in every and all forms, including those times when it shows up on the fringes of otherwise worthwhile movements. Jewish people — like every people, including Palestinians — deserve nothing but life, peace, and security.” https://t.co/KDETnKUx29 — Ruwa 🍑💙 (@RuwaRomman) May 1, 2022 The fact that this was done while the paper is helmed by a Jewish student who publicly supported the move is extra heartening. Things are changing. https://t.co/WW5OFJPxlr — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) May 1, 2022 In the face of increasing attempts within the US to stifle peaceful movements to use boycott as a tool to pressure the Israeli gov’t, it’s good to see students undeterred, engaging on human rights issues and exercising their right to free speech. https://t.co/P2w7bgHka8 — Sari Bashi (@saribashi) May 1, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com