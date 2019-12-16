Harvey Weinstein, who is about to stand trial on charges that he raped a woman, and faces dozens of other allegations of sexual misconduct, believes he’s not getting the credit he deserves as a champion of women’s rights.

In an interview with the New York Post, the disgraced 67-year-old Hollywood titan believes he should be heralded as a leader in this space.

“I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” Weinstein told the Post. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it!”

Weinstein added, “This was a company that took social issues and tackled them.”

The longtime producer — whose former studio, The Weinstein Company, reportedly settled a case involving more than 30 accusers for $25 million — also boasted about how much he paid actresses.

“Gwyneth Paltrow in 2003 got $10 million to make a movie called View from the Top,” Weinstein told the Post. “She was the highest-paid female actor in an independent film. Higher-paid than all the men.”

Paltrow, of course, is among those who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment.

