‘He Didn’t Build a Damn Thing!’ Crowd Jeers Trump As Biden Slams Ex-Prez During Labor Day Speech

President Joe Biden slammed ex-President Donald Trump during a Labor Day speech, drawing jeers for his predecessor from the pro-union crowd.

The president spoke Monday morning at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 19 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to commemorate Labor Day to an appreciative crowd that chanted “Four more years! Four more years! Four more years!” as he took to the stage.

A good portion of the speech was devoted to celebrating job growth and “Bidenomics,” which the president called “a blue-collar blueprint for America.”

Biden also roasted Trump several times, although not by name, instead using variations of the appellation “the last guy.”

But you wouldn’t know it from all the negative news you hear. But we’re getting through: This one of the greatest job creation periods in American history. For real. That’s a fact. And, you know, it wasn’t that long ago we were losing jobs in this country. In fact, the guy who held this job before me was just one of two presidents in history — AUDIENCE: Booo — THE PRESIDENT: — he was one of — but there is an important point — one of two presidents in history that left office with fewer jobs in America than when he got elected office. By the way, do you know who the other one was? Herbert Hoover. (Laughter.) Isn’t that kind of coincidental? Look, but we’re turning things around because of you. When the last guy was here, you were shipping jobs to China. Now we’re bringing jobs home from China. (Applause.) When the last guy was here — when the last guy was here, your pensions were at risk. We helped save millions of pensions with your help. (Applause.) When the last guy was here, he looked at the world from Park Avenue. Well, I look at it from Scranton, Pennsylvania. I look at it from Claymont, Delaware. (Applause.) Not a joke.

Biden derided Trump again later in the speech by mocking the “Infrastructure Week” that became a running DC in-joke during the last administration:

We also passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. You can’t have the strongest economy in the world with a second-rate infrastructure. Can you believe we used to have the best infrastructure in the world and then we fell to number 13 in the world. Roads, bridges, Internet — the whole deal. Thirteen. The United States of America, 13th in the world. But guess what? Guess what? The great real-estate builder — the last guy here, he didn’t build a damn thing. (Laughter and applause.) Under my predecessor, Infrastructure Week became a punchline. On my watch, infrastructure is being a decade and it’s a headline. (Applause.)

