‘He Didn’t Know What It Was!’ Fox Hosts Crack Up Over Trump’s Blizzard Confusion — Gush Over DQ Photo Op

Fox hosts laughed at ex-President Donald Trump’s confusion over the Dairy Queen “Blizzard” treat and gushed over the photo op, comparing it to an infamous moment from his presidency.

Trump gave a speech Friday at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa to a crowd of about 1,000 people, after which he stopped to mingle with supporters at a DQ.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” Trump said during the stop, then purchased the treats for patrons of the DQ.

On this week’s edition of Fox & Friends Saturday, co-hosts Pete Hegseth, Carley Shimkus, and Will Cain had a good laugh at Trump’s confusion, then gushed about the photo op and compared it to that time Trump threw paper towels at victims of the Puerto Rico hurricane disaster, as well as that other time he promised free food to restaurant patrons following his arrest — but provided none:

WILL CAIN: And he also stopped by a Dairy Queen. Well, we had an internal debate about whether or not he does, in fact, know what’s a Blizzard? Watch. VIDEO CLIP CARLEY SHIMKUS: Everyone wanted a Blizzard! He didn’t know what it was! PETE HEGSETH: Any any. Everyone gets a Blizzard. He’s handing out spoons. CARLEY SHIMKUS: Blizzard. PETE HEGSETH: You get a spoon and you get a spoon. I don’t know. CARLEY SHIMKUS: I wish I was there! PETE HEGSETH: Do you remember (inaudible) He’s jump-shotting paper towels out in Puerto Rico, throwing hats. I mean, doing things that most people wouldn’t feel like a presidential candidate would do. But it shows a connection to people and makes people feel a connection to him. CARLEY SHIMKUS: Honestly, to him, this truly is where the former president shines because he does create these moments and he makes everybody in that room feel special. After the indictment when he was down in Florida, remember, he went to the Cuban restaurant and said, free food, forever free food for everyone. So he just knows how to deal with people and he knows how to, you know, keep the spotlight on him and people who do know him. I know that you’ve both met him many times, but they do say that he really does make you feel special when you meet him in person. And that’s why there is a level of loyalty around him in the polls.

