‘He is a Coward’: Dick Cheney Eviscerates Donald Trump as ‘Greatest Threat’ Ever to Our Republic in New Ad For Daughter Liz

Former Republican vice president and Wyoming congressman, Dick Cheney, tore into Donald Trump in a new ad for his daughter Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), released on Thursday.

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Dick Cheney begins.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” he continues, adding:

He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it. Lynne and I are so proud of Liz for standing up for the truth, doing what is right, honoring her oath to the Constitution when so many in our own party are too scared to do so.

“Liz is fearless. She never backs down from a fight,” adds former President George W. Bush’s VP.

“There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never near the Oval Office again. And she will succeed,” Cheney adds, concluding, “I am Dick Cheney. I proudly voted for my daughter. And I hope you will too.”

Dick Cheney served 10 years in Congress representing Wyoming before becoming defense secretary to George HW Bush and vice president from 2000 to 2008.

Liz Cheney’s leading opponent in her GOP primary for Wyoming’s state-wide Congressional district, Harriet Hageman, finally went on record Wednesday night as to her take on the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“I think this question is so interesting because the press just absolutely cannot get over this. The election was rigged,” said Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump in the race.

A July poll showed Cheney still trails Hageman by some 22 points in the primary.

