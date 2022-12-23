‘He is Facing Trials in a Number of Cases’: Maggie Haberman Warns Trump In For ‘A Tough Year’ Even If Not Indicted for Jan. 6

Trump-Whispering CNN analyst Maggie Haberman told CNN anchor Don Lemon that even if ex-President Donald Trump does not get indicted for January 6, he’s still facing “a blizzard” of other legal jeopardy.

Thursday night’s release of the January 6 Committee’s final report caps their exhaustive investigation, but is just the beginning of a waiting game as the Department of Justice weighs whether and what to charge based on their ongoing probe.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Haberman warned Lemon and co-anchor Sara Sidner that even if Trump escapes indictment — a big “if” in and of itself — he’s facing a legal minefield above and beyond the January 6 probe:

MAGGIE HABERMAN: I do want to just make one point that I think gets overlooked. And this is not related to the report. Other than that, it’s it’s adjacent to it. You know, there’s a lot of focus on will Donald Trump get indicted. Even if Donald Trump doesn’t get indicted, he is facing this huge flurry of litigation this year. He is facing trials in a number of cases. So this is going to be something, he is, he is facing a tough legal year no matter what happens here. SARA SIDNER: Georgia, New York. I mean, the states and the federal, potentially. MAGGIE HABERMAN: A fraud lawsuit related to ACN, two suits related to E. Jean Carroll. You know, the list goes on. DON LEMON: So what about Passantino just quickly? Because if, what’s alleged in this report and Cassidy Hutchinson, he could be disbarred for that. MAGGIE HABERMAN: Oh, at least. I mean, he, he is facing severe legal jeopardy. And I don’t know what ends up happening with this. We’ll see what the DOJ does. It is on the DOJ’s radar. I think they are taking it seriously. I don’t know how aggressively they’re taking it, but these are serious allegations and he has a real problem. SARA SIDNER: It takes a lot to be disbarred. It’ll be really interesting to see that. MAGGIE HABERMAN: And we and we’ve seen that with Giuliani, too. Right. Except this is a very this is this is a different type of allegation.

Watch above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com