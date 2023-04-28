‘He Let Me Talk’: MyPillow’s Mike Lindell Thanks Chris Cuomo After Tense Interview on Election Claims

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell had positive words for NewsNation host Chris Cuomo following their Thursday night interview together, in which Cuomo pressed Lindell on his election conspiracy theories.

Lindell made the comments on the Friday edition of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast after Bannon asked him how the “hectic” interview went.

Although at times during the interview, both Cuomo and Lindell became animated over the topics of Fox News and the 2020 election, Lindell praised Cuomo for fairness.

“Yeah, it was actually a very interesting piece with Cuomo and I thought he actually — he let me talk, and that was pretty amazing,” Lindell said.

“He let me talk, I got to talk about getting rid of the electronic voting machines, paper ballots, hand counted. I got to talk about how My Pillow — He goes, ‘Well, are you gonna cancel Fox now?’ And I said, ‘No, My Pillow is separate. 1500 employees rely on that. We’ve been canceled by all the box stores. If I had to take them off every platform I didn’t like, you’d have CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, where do you stop?” Lindell continued. “We have to be able to get the word out about our great product somewhere.”

Lindell continued to express his appreciation for Cuomo in allowing the conversation to be free-flowing about various topics.

“The Election Crime Bureau — I was actually able to bring up to him that evidence has been up on Lindell TV and Frank Speech for quite a while now. We had a really good back-and-forth conversation,” Lindell said.

Lindell reiterated that he would continue to keep his ads for My Pillow on various platforms even though he might not always agree with them.

