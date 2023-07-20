‘He Needs to Endorse Me Today!’ Trump Reportedly Livid With McCarthy for Not Backing Him, Stonewalling on Secret Deal to Expunge Impeachments

Former President Donald Trump believes his endorsement got House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) his post. And now, according to a new report, the former president is livid that McCarthy won’t return the favor.

Thursday’s edition of Politico Playbook details how Trump went off about McCarthy ahead of a recent campaign event in New Hampshire.

“He needs to endorse me — today!” Trump reportedly said.

McCarthy has been publicly hesitant to back a 2024 candidate but is trying to sate Trump with private assurances.

Politico reports that McCarthy, in exchange for dragging his feet on endorsing in the presidential race, made a secret promise to Trump to have the House vote to expunge his two impeachments. But House Leadership reportedly expressed concern about the implications of such a vote for House members in purple districts. They fear an impeachment expungement vote could damage the re-election prospects of some moderates.

The big problem is many leading Republicans believe such a vote would fail, given the GOP’s slender five-seat majority in the House. An unnamed Senior Republican spelled out his concerns to Politico.

“I’m for Trump,” the Republican said. “The problem is: If you have an expungement, and it goes to the floor and fails — which it probably will — then the media will treat it like it’s a third impeachment, and it will show disunity among Republican ranks. It’s a huge strategic risk.”

But Trump reportedly doesn’t care. Politico reports, “Trump world plans to hold McCarthy to account on his promise. While the former president knows he is unable to stop the myriad indictments expected to come his way, he believes the House has the power to erase the stain of impeachment from his name.”

