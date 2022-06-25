‘Held Hostage’: Police Deploy Tear Gas As Pro-Abortion Demonstrators Bang on Windows Outside State Capitol

Police in Phoenix, Arizona deployed tear gas to disperse a crowd of pro-abortion demonstrators banging on the windows of the Senate building while lawmakers were in session.

Footage captured from the protest shows numerous protesters banging on windows and screaming outside the Senate building, demonstrating against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Officers fired tear gas into the crowd from the second story of the state Capitol building, quickly dispersing the group. No arrests were made, and no injuries were reported.

“We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security. We smell teargas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear,” state Sen. Kelly Townsend (R) tweeted.

We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security. We smell teargas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear. I expect a J24 committee to be created immediately. — Senator Kelly Townsend 🇺🇸 (@AZKellyT) June 25, 2022

On Saturday morning, Townsend retweeted her original post, emphasizing that she specifically said held hostage due to the protest, not by protesters.

As the demonstrations grew heated, lawmakers were brought to the basement of the building, the Associated Press reported.

Footage was captured of the tear gas being deployed.

Officers in riot gear were also filmed lining the entryway to the building. State Rep. Sarah Liguori (D) also tweeted video from the scene.

Arizona State Senate pic.twitter.com/0acGnDf5Y4 — Michelle Ugenti-RITA (@MichelleUgenti) June 25, 2022 While working inside we were interrupted by the sound of bangs and smell of tear gas. Protestors cleared from the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Amh72oOkZU — Rep. Sarah Liguori (@SarahKLiguori) June 25, 2022

Friday was the last day of session for state senators. A bill was signed in March by Gov. Doug Ducey (R) banning abortions after 15 weeks and nearly all abortion clinics have stopped providing services in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned, AZ Central reported.

Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Forteno said the legality of abortion in the state is currently unclear, leading to the pause in services.

“We are being forced by the Supreme Court and politicians in this state to deny patient care right now,” Forteno said at a Friday press conference. “As a result of our state’s legal landscape, we are pausing abortion services at Planned Parenthood clinics in Arizona.”

Arizona’s GOP released a statement after midnight on the events at the capitol, describing the protest as an “insurrection.”

Arizona Democrats on Saturday emphasized the fact that the capitol was not “breached’ and blamed “right wing amplification” for the rumor that it was.

