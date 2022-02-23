‘He’ll Be Getting a Letter’: Kyle Rittenhouse Says He Will Sue LeBron James for Defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Tuesday that he intends to sue NBA star LeBron James for alleged defamation.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty last year after he shot three men and killed two of them during what was described by his defense team as a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020.

The teen took the stand in his own defense and became emotional while recounting the events that led to the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz. Grosskreutz survived being shot by the then-17-year-old.

After Rittenhouse cried on the stand, images and video of the breakdown went viral.

James was among those who mocked the teen online.

“What tears?????” James wrote. “I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

When appearing on the Drew Hernandez YouTube show Frontlines, Rittenhouse said he would soon be sending out “letters” to those he intends to sue for defamation.

As part of a so-called “Media Accountability Project” he has launched, the teen said he would “help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they say and deal with them in court.”

He told Hernandez, who was a witness in his trial, that the Los Angeles Lakers star would be among them.

“He’ll be getting a letter, too,” Rittenhouse said. “Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just going to send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom.”

The teen also intends to go after Whoopi Goldberg and Cenk Uygur.

On Goldberg, Rittenhouse recently said, “She called me a murderer after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers.”

