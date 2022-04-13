Here Are All House Members Russia Didn’t Sanction

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced sanctions on most members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

In response to what were called “anti-Russian sanctions” imposed on 328 deputies of the Russia’s federal assembly, the country announced sanctions against 398 members of the House.

“These individuals, including the leadership and committee chairmen of the lower house of the U.S. Congress, are placed on the Russian ‘stop list’ on a permanent basis,” the ministry said a press release.

In total, 398 House members were targeted by retaliatory sanctions.

People such as Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Mo Brooks (R-AL) were on the list. So, too, were Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

Most of the House was targeted by Russia’s government. What is surprising is the House members who were not targeted by the sanctions. Republicans and Democrats from across the country were ignored by Russia — and there appeared to be no rhyme or reason as to why.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ignored, as was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Other members of the House who avoided the ire of Russian legislators include:

Republicans Reps. Mike Rogers and Barry Moore, both of Alabama.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) was also spared.

Russia further ignored California Democrats Mike Thompson; Jackie Speier; Eric Swalwell; Adam Schiff; Anna Eshoo; Zoe Lofgren; Brad Sherman; Ted Lieu and Maxine Waters.

Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) was also not sanctioned.

Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) was left off Russia’s list, as was Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL). One Georgian, Democrat David Scott, was also not targeted.

Illinois saw Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) and Bradley Scheider (D-IL) spared being banned from Russia.

Others who were not sanctioned are Andrew Barr (R-KY); Steny Hoyer (D-MD); James McGovern (D-MA); William Keating (D-MA); Chris Smith (R-NJ); Frank Pallone (D-NJ); Tom Malinowski (D-NJ); Albio Sires (D-NJ); Gregory Meeks (D-NY); Jerry Nadler (D-NY); Richard Hudson (R-NC); Warren Davidson (R-OH); Marcy Kaptur (D-OH); Michael Turner (R-OH); Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA); Joe Wilson (R-SC).

