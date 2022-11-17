‘Here’s My Cleavage for the Last Time’: Twitter Users Fire Off Farewell Posts as Uncertainty Grips Musk’s Platform

Twitter users prepared their final posts Thursday night amid news of more employee walkouts, a shuttered headquarters, and a tweet from Elon Musk that many perceived as a surrender.

Musk posted a joke that some perceived as a concession the platform he paid $44 billion for was on its last leg.

“How do you make a small fortune in social media?” the billionaire asked. “Start out with a large one.”

How do you make a small fortune in social media? Start out with a large one. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2022

The tweet, coupled with news of Twitter’s latest personnel exits, inspired many to predict Twitter would soon shut down.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac posted she wanted to show off her trademark cleavage a final time – should Twitter cease to exist.

Here’s my cleavage for the last time on twitter if it shuts down. Make sure to sign up here so you don’t miss anything I’m doing-https://t.co/B9dq6b577h pic.twitter.com/0Qcf6LqIRM — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) November 18, 2022

Others tweeted a mixture of doom, nostalgia, jokes, and farewells as they worried Musk’s short time at the helm would lead the platform to an untimely end.

If this is the end of twitter, I want this to be our last tweet. pic.twitter.com/mAB3MUzSoI — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) November 18, 2022

If this is it for Twitter, we'd like to use our last tweet to offer some final thoughts: – Ohio is eh

– It's pop

– It's not the Zilwaukee Bridge

– It'll always be Michigander

– Detroit style pizza > Chicago/New York

– The Michigan Left Turn is underrated 👋👋👋 — Local 4 WDIV Detroit (@Local4News) November 18, 2022

Elon Musk is a fucking idiot. That’s it, that’s the tweet. #ByeTwitter — alessandro fillari (@afillari) November 18, 2022

If the end of Twitter really is upon us, let us know what your favorite Pirates memory is 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/iVjD0s7vt3 — East Carolina Pirates (@ECUAthletics) November 18, 2022

If this is the end of Spartans twitter, we have loved you all pic.twitter.com/fsLhRiTK2o — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) November 18, 2022

Twitter was often a hellscape, but it was also a diverse community that rallied to help save my daughter's life. I shared her story of needing a liver donor for her Stage 4 Cancer, & thankfully @ShawnZed read the tweets, & now she's alive & a cute diva. God is good. #RIPTwitter — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) November 18, 2022

Me watching Twitter end pic.twitter.com/xHl3bFy8uQ — Danny Pellegrino (@DannyPellegrino) November 18, 2022

If Twitter dies, I want you all to know how much you've meant to me. Twitter is about the people, the connections, and the conversations. Twitter has been my favorite online hangout for at least 15 years. Few things last that long.#GoodByeTwitter — Grammar Girl is also @grammargirl@mastodon.social (@GrammarGirl) November 18, 2022

According to reports, staffers rebuffed Musk on an ultimatum they go “hardcore” for his new vision or resign. Twitter’s offices were also closed to employees as the entire payroll department reportedly quit.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com