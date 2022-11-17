‘Here’s My Cleavage for the Last Time’: Twitter Users Fire Off Farewell Posts as Uncertainty Grips Musk’s Platform
Twitter users prepared their final posts Thursday night amid news of more employee walkouts, a shuttered headquarters, and a tweet from Elon Musk that many perceived as a surrender.
Musk posted a joke that some perceived as a concession the platform he paid $44 billion for was on its last leg.
“How do you make a small fortune in social media?” the billionaire asked. “Start out with a large one.”
The tweet, coupled with news of Twitter’s latest personnel exits, inspired many to predict Twitter would soon shut down.
Golf influencer Paige Spiranac posted she wanted to show off her trademark cleavage a final time – should Twitter cease to exist.
Others tweeted a mixture of doom, nostalgia, jokes, and farewells as they worried Musk’s short time at the helm would lead the platform to an untimely end.
According to reports, staffers rebuffed Musk on an ultimatum they go “hardcore” for his new vision or resign. Twitter’s offices were also closed to employees as the entire payroll department reportedly quit.
