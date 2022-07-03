Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is making what appears to be a Bill de Blasio-esque foray into national politics.

For some reason, the California governor — according to CNN — has purchased $105,000 worth of ad time on Fox News in Florida, for a commercial set to air on Monday.

“It’s Independence Day – so let’s talk about what’s going on in America,” Newsom said, in the ad — narrating over various images of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). “Freedom is under attack in your state. Your Republican leaders, they’re making it harder to vote. Restricting speech in classrooms. Even criminalizing women and doctors.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight – or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love. Don’t let them take your freedom,” the governor added — in a closing pitch that’s sure to totally convince Fox News viewers in Florida … or not.

Newsom told CNN that the ad was squarely aimed at DeSantis.

“He’s running for president,” Newsom said of the Florida governor. “I care about people. I don’t like people being treated as less of them. I don’t like people being told they’re not worthy. I don’t like people being used as political pawns. This is not just about him, but he is the poster child of it.”

Newsom claimed in May that he has “subzero interest” in running for president. According to the non-partisan Public Policy Institute of California, his approval rating in the state has tanked by 12 points over the past year, from 65 percent down to 53. Newsom is expected to win reelection easily in heavily blue California, but had to survive a recall effort last year.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has become a serious threat to win the 2024 GOP presidential nomination — trailing former President Donald Trump by just single digits in a major national poll last week.

“Gavin Newsom might as well light a pile of cash on fire,” DeSantis campaign spokesman Dave Abrams told CNN. “Pass the popcorn for his desperate attempt to win back the California refugees who fled the hellhole he created in his state to come to Florida.”

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.