California Congressman Eric Swalwell took a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden‘s age by referencing a Biden speech that Swalwell watched “when I was six years old.” Here is that speech.

During Thursday night’s Democratic presidential debate, Swalwell played the age card by noting that “I was six-years-old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said, it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans,” and explained that that candidate was Joe Biden.

It turns out Swalwell was a few months shy of eight years old when Biden gave that speech on July 17, 1988, at the California Democratic Convention, and ironically, Biden was fondly recalling speeches he had heard as a much younger man.

“Speaking to us across the divide of those wilderness years, it sounds corny but remember how you used to feel?” Biden said. “Remember how you felt when you heard the word go forth in this time and place, the the torch has been passed, past to a new generation of Americans, a generation born of… and went on.”

Biden was recalling John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inaugural address.

“Remember how you felt when you heard the man say I have a dream, that one day that one day the son of the slave and the son of the slaveholder will sit down at the table in brotherhood,” Biden continued, referencing Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech.

Biden responded to Swalwell’s attack by saying, “I’m still holding on to that torch.”

