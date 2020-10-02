Here’s the List of Trump Officials Who Have Tested Positive and Negative For Coronavirus So Far

President Donald Trump announced in an early Friday morning tweet that both he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus. The news came after Hope Hicks, a top aide to the president who recently traveled with him and others in his administration, tested positive on Thursday.

The president has been traveling to campaign events and rallies, as well as the first presidential debate on Tuesday, putting him in close and consistent contact with other politicians and administration officials.

Politicians, Trump officials, aides, family members, rivals for president and Supreme Court Justice nominees have been tested for Covid-19 since the announcement that the president had the infection.

See a list of the reported results of those tests below, expanded to include figures outside the Trump administration, like Amy Coney Barrett and Ronna McDaniel.

Hope Hicks: Positive

Hicks traveled with the president on Air Force One to the debate on Tuesday and his campaign rally on Wednesday. It was reported on Thursday night that she experienced symptoms of the virus on Wednesday, and received a positive test result on Thursday.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump: Positive

In an early morning tweet on Friday, Trump wrote: “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The first lady also put out a statement confirming her diagnosis. “We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence: Negative

On Twitter, Friday, Pence Press Secretary Devin O’Malley wrote, “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19.”

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel: Positive

Ronna McDaniel, who was last seen with the president a week ago, tested positive on Wednesday, prior to Trump’s diagnosis. She has been at home in Michigan since last Saturday, according to reports.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: Negative

Meadows announced in a press gaggle with reporters on Friday that he, along with several other members of the Trump administration, have tested negative for the coronavirus.

White House social media director Dan Scavino: Negative

Meadows told reporters that Scavino is one of the core members who has tested negative.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump: Negative

A White House aide announced that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were tested on Friday morning and found to be negative.

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett: Negative

The last time Barrett was reportedly in contact with the president was on Saturday for her nomination ceremony. She has reportedly spent some of the last 24 hours with Mark Meadows.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley: Negative

The Department of Defense announced Friday that Milley has tested negative for the coronavirus. The last time he was in contact with Trump was on Sunday at the Gold Star Mothers event.

Barron Trump: Negative

The First Lady’s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN that Trump’s youngest son “has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin: Negative

A spokeswoman announced that Steve Mnuchin tested negative on Friday morning.

Attorney General William Barr: Negative

A Justice Department spokesman told Fox News that the attorney general was tested Friday morning and found to be negative.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT): Positive

Lee took to Twitter on Friday to share his positive diagnosis — noting that he will isolate for the next 10 days.

“Yesterday morning, I was experiencing symptoms consistent with longtime allergies. Out of an abundance of caution, I sought medical advice and was tested for Covid-19,” he wrote. “Unlike the test I took just a few days ago while visiting the White House, yesterday’s test came back positive.”

Lee reportedly spent time with Amy Coney Barrett this weekend.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): Negative

MSNBC reported Friday that both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Biden has also taken to Twitter to report that his wife Jill Biden has tested negative as well.

This list is ongoing and will be updated.

