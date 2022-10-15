Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker invoked his shared blackness with incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock as he claimed Trump is being treated unjustly, comparing Trump’s treatment to longstanding injustices against Black people.

Walker and Sen. Warnock faced off in a televised debate for the hotly-contested Georgia Senate race Friday night, during which Trump and President Joe Biden were frequently invoked.

When co-moderator Buck Lanford asked both candidates about 2024, he got two very different responses. Warnock avoided answering when Lanford asked “Would you support President Biden running for a second term in 2024?”

But when he asked the same of Walker about Trump, Walker gushed “Yes, I would. And let me tell you, cuz President Trump is my friend. Has nothing to do with has nothing to do with that. He’s my friend.”

Walker made an audacious racial appeal to Senator Warnock when he was asked about the investigations threatening Trump, invoking “people of color” to undergird his claim that “Lady Justice is not blind” in Trump’s case:

BUCK LANFORD: Mr. Walker, are you concerned about the ongoing legal investigations around the country and including here in Georgia? You have 30 seconds. HERSCHEL WALKER: Well, first of all, I would hope that Senator Warnock, he and myself in people of color, would want the scales of justice to have not have a hand on it. We want the lady justice to be blind. But in this instance here, Lady Justice is not blind. And I say it right now with everything that is going on. What I like to do is get to what’s important. What’s important is protecting the border. What’s important is protecting people on the street. What’s important is getting this inflation down, not what’s going on there in Washington. Talking about whether President Trump is guilty or not guilty. What I want to do is see due process, which is what I hope Senator Warnock and myself would love to see.

Watch above via Fox 5 Atlanta.

