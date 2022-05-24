Herschel Walker Wins Georgia GOP Senate Primary

Former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Herschel Walker has won Georgia’s Republican Senate primary.

The Associated Press called the race for Walker at 7:56 p.m. ET, shortly after polls closed.

BREAKING: Herschel Walker wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Georgia primary election. #APRaceCall at 7:56 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 24, 2022

Walker was leading with more than 70% support with 16% of precincts reporting at the time the race was called.

In his first run for office, Walker will head to a general election after a race in which he refused to participate in debates.

His GOP primary opponents noted his absence in one April debate, where he was accused of using the “Biden basement strategy.”

“He was my childhood football hero,” candidate and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler said last month. “I thought he was a competitor. But he’s moved over here from Texas after several decades and he’s hiding out. He’s doing the Biden basement strategy. We saw what that got us.”

Saddler also took his criticism of Walker to Twitter.

Herschel Walker is not being honest with Georgia voters about why he’s missing debates. His team knows that he isn’t ready for an unchoreographed appearance. If he can’t even debate Republicans, how is he going to take on Warnock and the left’s endless war chest? #gapol #gasen pic.twitter.com/IH6Ge50vma — Latham Saddler (@LathamSaddler) April 7, 2022

Walker took home the country’s top college football honor in 1982 as a member of the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

That, and seemingly support from former President Donald Trump, helped him across the goal line.

Prior to playing in the NFL, Walker played in the short-lived USFL for Trump’s New Jersey Generals.

“Herschel Walker is a friend, a patriot, and an outstanding American who is going to be a GREAT United States senator,” Trump said in a statement. “He embodies ‘America First’ and the winning spirit of Georgia.”

Walker will face Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in November.

