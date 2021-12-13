Herschel Walker’s Son Mocks Critics of His Expensive Hoodie While Bashing Biden For Gas Prices: They ‘Don’t Like Me Because I’m Rich’

The son of former NFL star-turned-GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker is going viral for slamming President Joe Biden over high gas prices while wearing a hoodie that costs 13 times what he pays at the pump.

Christian Walker is a right-wing social media star who frequently targets the Black Lives Matter movement and others on the Left. Over the weekend, Walker posted a video and a series of photos to Instagram where he complained about Biden as he watched his gas bill go up to a whopping $98.

“Y’all said Joe Biden was gonna be the great unifier, this is divisive to my bank account and my hard earned money. Screw your unity!” Walker said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

As you can see in the picture above, Walker went out that day in a black Givenchy designer sweatshirt, which just so happens to cost $1,295 on the company’s website. That detail made its way to social media, and Walker wound up sparring with people on Twitter who pointed it out:

Yes because me wearing a givenchy hoodie is totally connected to the fact that working class Americans are struggling with gas prices right now. Thanks for voting for the President who slaughtered our energy independence. https://t.co/UKvUFUsfXu — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 12, 2021

And my dad grew up as a poor black man in the south. My step dad grew up as a poor Jew. Both men built themselves up to provide me with a nice life. Sorry that you’re jealous. Work harder. https://t.co/SOV4zTDkL6 — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 12, 2021

I worked at Williams Sonoma at the cash register, while winning two world championships, and skipping a grade. I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS. https://t.co/iGNkhpVwdI — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

Democrats care more about my sweatshirts than the fact that they voted for a nutjob president who’s hurting the working class. Wow — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

GAS PRICES SUCK AND ITS JOE BIDENS FAULT. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

Any liberal who attacks me today is racist and homophobic. They made the rules, not me. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) December 13, 2021

In the midst of all this, Walker posted a video of himself to social media where he mockingly pretended to cry as he blew off the criticism:

The Democrats don’t like me because I’m rich, I’m sorry that my parents weren’t lazy on the couch all day waiting for handouts, I’m sorry that they built businesses and won championships and now I can shop at Fendi and Givenchy. I just hope one day people realize it’s not my fault that we work hard and built things worthwhile…And scene.

After getting dragged for blaming Biden for gas prices while wearing a $1,200 shirt, GA Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s son Christian puts out a video trying to mock Democrats. This is going to be an interesting campaign. pic.twitter.com/T5lfFAfNAe — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 13, 2021

