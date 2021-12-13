Herschel Walker’s Son Mocks Critics of His Expensive Hoodie While Bashing Biden For Gas Prices: They ‘Don’t Like Me Because I’m Rich’

By Ken MeyerDec 13th, 2021, 2:24 pm
 

The son of former NFL star-turned-GOP senate candidate Herschel Walker is going viral for slamming President Joe Biden over high gas prices while wearing a hoodie that costs 13 times what he pays at the pump.

Christian Walker is a right-wing social media star who frequently targets the Black Lives Matter movement and others on the Left. Over the weekend, Walker posted a video and a series of photos to Instagram where he complained about Biden as he watched his gas bill go up to a whopping $98.

“Y’all said Joe Biden was gonna be the great unifier, this is divisive to my bank account and my hard earned money. Screw your unity!” Walker said.

 

As you can see in the picture above, Walker went out that day in a black Givenchy designer sweatshirt, which just so happens to cost $1,295 on the company’s website. That detail made its way to social media, and Walker wound up sparring with people on Twitter who pointed it out:

In the midst of all this, Walker posted a video of himself to social media where he mockingly pretended to cry as he blew off the criticism:

The Democrats don’t like me because I’m rich, I’m sorry that my parents weren’t lazy on the couch all day waiting for handouts, I’m sorry that they built businesses and won championships and now I can shop at Fendi and Givenchy. I just hope one day people realize it’s not my fault that we work hard and built things worthwhile…And scene.

