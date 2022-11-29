‘He’s a NAZI!’ Mary Trump Destroys Uncle Donald For Dinner With White Supremacist Fuentes — ‘I Guess The Taliban Weren’t Available?’

Ex-presidential niece Mary Trump tore into former President Donald Trump over his Mar-a-Lago dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes., exclaiming “He’s a NAZI!” and cracking “I guess the Taliban was not available?”

On the most recent edition of The Mary Trump Show podcast, Ms. Trump assembled some of her self-styled “Nerd Avengers” to discuss the only thing the political and media world seem to be talking about: the dinner at which Trump hosted West and Fuentes last Wednesday night.

Trump blasted Trump, and guest Cliff Schecter observed that Trump has used the “bullshit” ignorance excuse many times before:

MARY TRUMP: Donald, who is surrounded by government-employed Secret Service agents who vet everything…

CLIFF SCHECTER: Yeah.

MARY TRUMP: …hosted, on Thanksgiving of all days. I guess, I guess the Taliban weren’t available. Hosted notorious anti-Semite Kanye West. You know, the “troubled black guy,” as Donald refers to him and Nick Fuentes, he’s somebody I really try not to think about because he’s so repulsive on every which at 23 is quite, quite an, or 24 or whatever. It’s quite accomplished. Anyway. So Kanye, according to Donald, brought this guy. Donald didn’t know who he was. I who is, is a Nazi. He’s a Nazi!

CLIFF SCHECTER: He denies the Holocaust. I mean, he’s the real thing. We’re not just, some of these people think we’re exaggerating. No, he really is a Nazi.

MARY TRUMP: He’s the worst of the worst. I don’t know what it’s called, but he hosted this thing at which both Paul Gosar, a Republican in the House, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is the de facto leader in the House right now, they both spoke at Nick Fuentes’s event of fellow Nazi Holocaust deniers. So, Cliff, the whole “I didn’t know” or “I’m not saying anything, so I everything must be fine.” This is this is beyond infuriating, at this point. That no matter what happens, we cannot seem to be able to pin these people down and hold them accountable and get rid of them. They should not be in the body politic.

CLIFF SCHECTER: Correct. And it always takes us back to the same place. And, you know, because, my God, you’ve been listening to Donald probably in, in public, but in rooms, in places for I don’t know how many years. He I mean, he uses the same bullshit…

MARY TRUMP: Far too many.

CLIFF SCHECTER: Yeah. I can’t even… He uses the same bullshit lines. I mean, it would be laughable if it weren’t for the fact that Republicans and these, you know, random idiots around him believe him. And the media chooses to just play dumb and accept these kinds of. I mean, remember, we what he didn’t know who David Duke–

MARY TRUMP: Yeah. He didn’t know who David Duke was.

CLIFF SCHECTER: He was like, I wanted to make a whole list before the show and I forgot he has used that bullshit line at least a dozen times. “I’ve no idea who that was. Who was that? I had no idea.”