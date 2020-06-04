Journalists from outlets like CNN and The New York Times were joined by other prominent Twitter users who taunted President Donald Trump over new barriers that are being installed at the White House in response to unrest over the police killing of George Floyd.

After protests briefly forced Trump into the Presidential Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) last week — for what Trump now claims was an “inspection” — tall fences were installed around Lafayette Park across from the White House.

But on Thursday, photos and videos emerged featuring more fencing and concrete barriers being erected around the White House, which drew similar observations from journalists and others about Trump’s signature campaign promise.

CNN’s Betsy Klein posted video of the barriers going up Thursday morning.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

Klein also posted photos of additional concrete barriers being depoyed around The People’s House.

In addition to the new fencing, which now extends past the EEOB down 17th Street, @abdallahCNN reports that additional concrete barriers have been installed behind existing fencing at 17th and Pennsylvania Ave. NW pic.twitter.com/aoULVLNFF8 — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

“Trump began his term promising to build a wall to protect America from the world,” wrote NYT’s Nick Confessore. “He ends it building a wall to protect himself from Americans.”

He ends it building a wall to protect himself from Americans. pic.twitter.com/mzvfIBVOSg — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) June 4, 2020

CNN International correspondent and weekend anchor Michael Holmes similarly noted “Not sure ‘Build that Wall’ meant this.”

Not sure “Build that Wall” meant this: Concrete barriers added to fencing near #WhiteHouse https://t.co/jFx7suWp2Y — Michael Holmes (@holmescnn) June 4, 2020

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, host of the news commentary program All In with Chris Hayes, taunted “He’s finally building the wall”.

He’s finally building the wall https://t.co/HtCVyvF6H1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 4, 2020

The quips are a reference to Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a wall between the United States and Mexico, and to force Mexico to pay for it — neither of which he has accomplished.

Apparently, a lot of Twitter blue checks — journalists and others — thought of variations on the same joke.

This is the wall he wanted to build all along. https://t.co/D1iVoOeWjt — Chris Weller (@chriswweller) June 4, 2020

The cowardly @realDonaldTrump who wasn’t contented to hiding in the bunker, build that wall being guarded by Texas prison guards. Better get used to being surrounded by tall fences in prison, Donnie. #TrumpIsAnIdiot https://t.co/Uf9M0uNJbi — Bros4America (@Bros4America) June 4, 2020

Well… he said he was gonna build a wall. https://t.co/Wj74Ufg54C — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) June 4, 2020

BUILD THAT WALL

(Mexico will pay) https://t.co/CIazf94xMV — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 4, 2020

Hey @realDonaldTrump remember

BUILD THAT WALL? I see you building that wall around

The White House! You’re such a pussy! The Fake President hides!#BunkerBitch #KidVicious🖕🏽😡🖕🏽 pic.twitter.com/x5iaoxlfLB — kirk acevedo (@kirkacevedo) June 4, 2020

“BUILD THE WALL” and “Did Mexico” pay for it is trending on Twitter because a wall is going up around the White House https://t.co/87SbHsInDK — Russell Contreras (@RussContreras) June 4, 2020

2016: I will build a wall to keep Mexicans out. 2020: I will build a fence to keep Americans out. https://t.co/SCmWUxLiLo — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) June 4, 2020

The New York Times‘ Peter Baker was more sober, saying the barrier added to the “sense of a fortress White House.”

New fencing has been erected at the north edge of Lafayette Square, adding to the sense of a fortress White House. pic.twitter.com/NP3xXRqTOE — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) June 2, 2020

