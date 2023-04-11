‘He’s Got Steel Testicles, This Guy!’ Ex-Judge Delivers an Ode to Trump So Over-the-Top it Even Made Kimberly Guilfoyle Cringe

Former Judge Larry Seidlin praised former President Donald Trump for having “steel testicles” in wild interview with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Seidlin — a former Florida state court judge best known for his antics while presiding over the Anna Nicole Smith body custody hearing in 2008 — was discussing the charges against the former president with Guilfoyle on her Rumble show, The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show. A clip from the interview began to circulate social media via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter.

“Trump, whether you like him or not, has the eye of a tiger,” Seidlin said. “He’s got steel testicles, this guy! He goes in the morning in front of a judge in the morning to be arraigned. That same day he goes on national TV to discuss his state of affairs. Any other person charged with a crime in America would be lying in bed, taking a Prozac.”

The comment elicited a cringe from Guilfoyle — the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr. — although she did later express her agreement with the judge.

Seidlin argued that Trump is “blooming” under the 34 charges he was slapped with from a Manhattan grand jury.

“This guy goes on TV. He has the strength, the fortitude to go on TV and discuss what’s going on. He’s blooming, he’s engaged. This is the guy you want in a foxhole with you, Trump,” Seidlin said.

“It’s true,” said Guilfoyle.

“This is the guy that you want when the bullets are flying,” Seidlin continued.

Guilfoyle even complained that mainstream news outlets did lots of coverage over Trump’s trip to New York, but failed to cover his speech, post arraignment, that Tuesday night back at Mar-A-Lago.

Watch above via The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show on Rumble.

