‘He’s Losing His Grip!’ Morning Joe Crew Pounds Trump For Bizarre Boast About ‘Imaginary’ Ratings for Train Disaster Trip

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and his crew tore into ex-President Donald Trump for a “bizarre” boast about ratings for his speech on the Ohio rail disaster — which was not televised by any of the major networks.

Trump spent Tuesday giving a speech, ordering McDonald’s, and handing out branded water during a trip to East Palestine, Ohio in response to the Feb. 3 train derailment that has caused an ecological disaster — then later bragged about ratings for the speech.

On Friday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Scarborough and co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist torched Trump for turning the trip into a “branding exercise” and his “bizarre” boast:

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Meanwhile, former President Trump continues to treat the disaster like a TV show with more statements that are all about him. JOE SCARBOROUGH: He actually talked about his, Wille! He talked about his ratings. He said the TV ratings for the coverage while I was here, this place where these people are suffering were massive. Well, of course, it wasn’t covered on TV, so I don’t know what imaginary world he’s living in this week, but just bizarre, more bizarre, bizarre statements from this guy. WILLIE GEIST: More bizarre and also at the scene and the site of such a tragedy to immediately go to the ratings and Trump water and handing out the hats at the McDonald’s and all of that. But you were, you make an important point. He’s losing his grip a little bit when he says that just because it wasn’t taken live, there were no ratings, as if that mattered to this. But since he brought it up, there were no ratings for his appearance in East Palestine, Ohio. JOE SCARBOROUGH: And again, so the guy goes there and he’s handing out bottles of water and talking about Trump Water. Trump water. Trump water. He’s handing out campaign hats again for a community he absolutely devastated. And he’s going around bitching and moaning about, “oh, these people, they’re suffering so much. And what is a Biden administration does?” He uses it as a branding exercise? I mean, again, that’s the bizarreness of Donald Trump. And then he decides to lie about ratings. “Oh I went there and my ratings were high. They were they were massive.” There were no ratings. Nobody, nobody covered it

