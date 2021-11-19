‘He’s Not a White Supremacist’: Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lawyer Takes Shot at Biden

Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorney celebrated his client’s acquittal, though he had some choice words for President Joe Biden.

Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, killing two, during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. On Friday, a jury found Rittenhouse not guilty on all five charges in his case.

Mark Richards told reporters that the acquittal was a “huge sense of relief.”

Rittenhouse was not present as his lawyer was giving remarks. Rittenhouse was on his way home, according to his lawyer. Rittenhouse’s home is in Antioch, Ill.

However, Richards took a shot at Biden, who implicitly characterized Kyle Rittenhouse as a “white supremacist.”

“President Biden said some things that I think are so incorrect and untrue,” said Richards. “He’s not a white supremacist. I’m glad that he at least respected the jury verdict.”

In a gaggle with reporters on the White House grounds, Biden reacted to the verdict.

“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” he said. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

