HE’S RUNNING! Trump Sources Float November 14 Date To Announce 2024 Bid — Amid Reports of Impending Indictments

Former President Donald Trump’s confidants are floating a November 14 date to announce Trump’s 2024 White House bid — on the heels of reports that the Department of Justice may soon begin to indict Trumpworld figures.

On Friday morning, Axios let loose a breathless “Scoop” that Trump’s team is mulling an announcement a week after the midterms — from three anonymous Trumpworld sources:

Former President Trump’s inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov. 14 — with the official announcement possibly followed by a multi-day series of political events, according to three sources familiar with the sensitive discussions. Why it matters: Trump and his top advisers have been signaling for weeks that a 2024 announcement is imminent. But those discussions have reached the point that allies are blocking off days in their calendars for the week after the midterms — and preparing to travel. What we’re hearing: With polls pointing toward a good night for Republicans on Tuesday, Trump plans to surf the GOP’s expected post-midterm euphoria to build momentum for his own effort to retake the White House. Look for Trump to take credit for Republican victories across the board —including those he propelled with his endorsements, and even those he had nothing to do with.

However, there’s another factor that could be at work — and may have informed Team Trump’s decision to float this trial balloon. Also Friday morning, CNN reported that the Justice Department is preparing for a burst of activity after the midterms that could include Trumpworld indictments.

But the same report says that “Justice Department officials have discussed whether a Trump candidacy would create the need for a special counsel to oversee two sprawling federal investigations related to the former president.”

The premise of those discussions — which would wrest control of the Trump case away from the aggressive Attorney General Merrick Garland — is that a Trump candidacy would necessitate a special counsel. Quite the coincidence.

