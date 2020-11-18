Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar spoke Wednesday about the coronavirus pandemic, talking up the very encouraging news about vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna while warning Americans they can’t let their guard down in the time being.

The CDC recently sent out guidelines about how people should safely celebrate Thanksgiving, which Azar made a point of noting today:

“The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people you live with and through virtual celebrations. Gathering indoors with people who aren’t members of your household is a higher risk activity for spreading the virus.”

HHS Sec. Alex Azar on Covid-19: “The safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home with the people you live with and through virtual celebrations.” pic.twitter.com/pDGbXzVydF — Cheddar🧀 (@cheddar) November 18, 2020

“Please know that there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he added. “Because of the sacrifices Americans have made, and the hard work so many have done, we will have the chance to celebrate the holidays much more safely with family and friends.”

Azar’s comments come on the heels of, Scott Atlas saying earlier this week, “This kind of isolation is one of the unspoken tragedies of the elderly, who are now being told ‘don’t see your family at Thanksgiving.’ For many people, this is their final Thanksgiving believe it or not.”

