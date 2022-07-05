Highland Park Suspect Bought 5 Guns Legally After Cops Previously Confiscated Weapons He Threatened to Kill With

The suspect in Monday’s mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois purchased five firearms after cops previously confiscated weapons from his home.

Police say Robert Crimo III dressed as a woman, climbed atop roof, and opened fire on a Fourth of July parade. Seven people died and more than two-dozen others were wounded.

The suspect allegedly fired a rifle fitted with at least one high-capacity magazine into a crowd. He fled and left the rifle behind. He was arrested roughly eight hours later.

Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart announced Tuesday. Rinehart said at a press conference more charges would follow.

According to ABC News, Crimo raised numerous red flags in 2019. Police twice visited his home after he made suicidal and homicidal threats.

In one incident, officers disarmed him of numerous weapons. ABC reported,

Police said they went to the suspect’s home in September 2019 after a family member called to say he was threatening “to kill everyone” there. Task force spokesman Christopher Covelli said police confiscated 16 knives, a dagger and a sword, but said there was no sign he had any guns at the time. The suspect legally purchased the rifle used in the attack in Illinois within the past year, Covelli said. In all, police said, he purchased five firearms, which were recovered by officers at his father’s home.

Officers said Tuesday there was no basis to prevent Crimo from purchasing the weapons. At least one firearm was purchased in 2019 after Crimo threatened suicide and was visited by officers.

His father reportedly sponsored the application in that gun purchase.

