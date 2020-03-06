comScore

Hilary Rosen Under Fire After Viral CNN Fight for Apology in Which She Made Reference to ‘Angry Black Women’

By Leia IdlibyMar 6th, 2020, 12:13 pm

Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen has apologized to Nina Turner, the campaign co-chair for Sen. Bernie Sanders, after a clash on CNN, but is now under fire for invoking the phrase “angry black women” in her apology.

On Thursday night’s Cuomo Prime Time, Turner referenced a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. letter, in which he stated, “I must confess that over the past few years I have been gravely disappointed with the white moderate.”

“That is the kind of Democratic Socialism that [Sanders is] talking about, even though [FDR] didn’t call it that … It’s in the spirit of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who, in his letter to the Birmingham jail, warned us — us being the black community — about white moderates,” Turner said.

Rosen claimed Turner had misquoted Dr. King, instigating a heated clash between the two women, which Rosen has now apologized for on Twitter:

The apology itself, however, has sparked criticism due to Rosen’s use of the words, “angry black women.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: