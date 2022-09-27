Hillary Clinton Calls Out Progressive Media for Not Being Relentless Enough in Fight Against Fox News: ‘We Haven’t Done Enough’

Hillary Clinton went after mainstream and progressive media in a recent interview promoting her new show on AppleTV+, Gutsy.

In a feature interview with Variety, both Hillary and daughter Chelsea Clinton opened up about media and misinformation.

“Your family was the first great target of Fox News’ approach,” writer Daniel D’Addario prompted.

“We were the reason that Fox News was created. Because Rupert Murdoch recognized a great market opportunity,” Chelsea said.

When asked if the Clintons viewed themselves as “fighting back”, they expressed their frustration with misinformation.

Chelsea said the same way Fox News spun climate change, they did the same with Covid. “The right proved to themselves, ‘We can hit people with relentless misinformation and every night pipe into their homes to disbelieve scientists — what else could be possible?’ Today, with COVID, it’s the same playbook.”

“There’s an element to this which is quite frustrating because they get away with it,” Hillary chimed in. “The so-called mainstream media, even the so-called progressive media, is just not as relentless in rebutting, refuting, and making clear that this is nothing but a play for profits at the cost of truth.

“It might have mattered if one of the other networks for 10 days said, ‘Do you know one of the very first people to get vaccinated in the U.K. in December of 2020 was Rupert Murdoch? Did you know that Fox News requires all of their employees to be vaccinated?'” she elaborated.

Hillary went on to say that people in positions of influence haven’t done enough to point out hypocrisy.

“Tech companies, the rest of journalism, ordinary people with platforms, we haven’t done enough to point out the dangers, point out the falsehoods, point out the hypocrisy,” she said.

“There is a path to limit the damage they’ve done, but it requires leaders on the side of facts and evidence. We now have that with Biden, and he’s making slow progress in trying to open people’s minds and eyes to what reality actually is,” Clinton concluded.

