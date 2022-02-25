Hillary Clinton is daring Republicans to stand up against people she considers far-Right “crazies” amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Appearing on Morning Joe Friday, the former Secretary of State expressed hope that “smart, articulate” members of the Republican party will stand against colleagues who have been sympathetic to Russia.

“Maybe this terrible aggression by [Vladimir] Putin will stiffen the spines of a lot of Republicans in office who understand you cannot continue to give [Donald] Trump and his enablers a blank check, because they will lead us to a very bad place,” Clinton said. She added, “I would love to see some of the smart, articulate Republican members of Congress go ahead and be more willing to take on the craziness on the far Right. I mean, it is something that needs to happen.”

The former Secretary of State, who authored a new piece for The Atlantic out Friday, called on Republican moderates to help bring the country together.

“It would really be a profile in courage for some of these other Republicans to say, ‘Look, there are things I agree with, but I am not going to be on the side of Vladimir Putin, of Russian aggression. I am going to be on the side of America. We’re going to pull the world together, we’re going to show what we stand for.’ I think that’s a winning argument.

Clinton, while bashing the far-Right, also took a veiled shot at Fox News.

“Will there be the crazies who keep yelling and screaming and talking the stuff they do on one of your competitor networks?” Clinton said to MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. “Of course. But let’s narrow that audience by getting voices out there that have credibility.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

