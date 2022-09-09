Hillary Clinton Dubs Ted Cruz ‘The Eternal Blowhard’ in Late Night Appearance with Daughter Chelsea

Hillary Clinton took a swipe at Senator Ted Cruz with a new nickname and admitted to never watching any shows based on her life in a late night appearance this week.

Clinton was joined by daughter Chelsea Clinton on Thursday nights episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

During the appearance, host Andy Cohen had Clinton answer a series of tricky questions for which she could “plead the fifth” at any time.

“You served as a Senator from 2001 to 2009, what U.S. Senator is, or was the biggest blowhard?” Cohen asked.

“Ooh, oh, too many to count,” Clinton said with a grin. “Right — I would have to say Ted Cruz is the Eternal Blowhard, right?”

“Eternal blowhard. Very good,” Cohen laughed before moving to the next question.

“You know, there have been so many dramatic interpretations of your family. I mean, countless — Primary Colors, American Crime Story, Impeachment, on and on. Have you watched any of them ever? And if so, why or why not?”

“I have not watched any of them. I’ve lived it. There’s no reason to watch it,” Clinton said defiantly.

Both Hillary and Chelsea have been making the rounds on television interviews as they promote their new Apple TV+ show, Gutsy. The eight-part show is set to feature the mother-daughter duo traveling the country to interview “gutsy” women from all different walks of life.

Listen above via Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

