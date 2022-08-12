Hillary Clinton Implies Bernie Sanders Is Sexist: ‘I Know the Kind of Things That He Says About Women’

Hillary Clinton hinted she believes Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is a sexist in an upcoming book, an excerpt of which was shared by Politico.

Ali Vitali’s upcoming book Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House . . . Yet will be released on Aug. 23.

In it, the former senator, secretary of state and first lady told the author and NBC News reporter she recalled a viral exchange between Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) during a 2020 CNN debate.

Vitali noted Clinton watched the exchange between Sanders and Warren on television.

At issue was an allegation Sanders told Warren during a private 2018 meeting he did not think a woman would ever be president – an allegation he has always denied.

The matter also came up after the debate when CNN’s cameras were still rolling.

On stage, Warren said to Sanders, “I think you called me a liar on national TV.”

Sanders responded with a simple, “What?” to which Warren repeated the statement.

“Let’s not do it right now,” Sanders said. “You want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

Later in the exchange, Sanders tells Warren, “you called me a liar” https://t.co/ECwLpMbMxd pic.twitter.com/Po62yyPyaF — POLITICO (@politico) January 16, 2020

Writing for Politico, Vitali writes Clinton admitted she was inspired by the moment. She said something unflattering about Sanders:

“I believed her, because I know Sanders, and I know the kind of things that he says about women and to women,” she told the author. “So, I thought that she was telling an accurate version of the conversation they’d had.”

Vitali continued:

“I wish she had done it on mic,” Clinton added. “I wish that she had pushed back in front of everybody. I think it weakened her response that it was after the cameras were supposedly off and, you know, they were just standing there. I think it’s important that you call it out when it happens, and that was my only regret for her: that I wish she had just turned on him and said, ‘You know, it’s one thing to mislead people about your healthcare plan. It’s another thing to tell someone to her face that a conversation which you know happened didn’t happen.’ I mean, that would have been, I think, a really important moment for her.”

